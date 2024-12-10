Government to Overhaul Relationship and Sexuality Education in Schools

The Government has welcomed a new report from the Education Review Office (ERO) that confirms the current approach to Relationship and Sexuality Education (RSE) in New Zealand schools is outdated and inconsistent. Education Minister Erica Stanford announced that significant reforms are on the way to ensure young people are better equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

“In today’s world, young people deserve every opportunity to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to interact positively and respectfully with others. RSE plays a critical role in fostering these essential qualities,” said Minister Stanford.

Inconsistencies in RSE Delivery Highlighted

The ERO report found widespread inconsistencies in how RSE is taught across schools. Key findings included:

Consent Education: More than three-quarters of recent school leavers felt they did not learn enough about consent.

Parental Concerns: One-third of parents expressed a desire for changes to the content or approach of RSE.

Ad-Hoc Delivery: Nearly 25% of schools delivered RSE on an inconsistent, ad-hoc basis.

“The report makes it clear that the current system isn’t working for students, teachers, or parents. We need a more structured, consistent approach so that all young people receive high-quality education regardless of where they go to school,” Stanford said.

Plans for a Curriculum Refresh

The Government will undertake a comprehensive review of the RSE Curriculum, last updated in 2007. Recognizing that societal attitudes and challenges have changed dramatically over the past two decades, the Ministry of Education will assemble a team of curriculum experts to develop a modernized framework.

This new curriculum will:

Clearly define the topics to be taught and the appropriate age for teaching them.

Provide structured guidelines to help teachers deliver consistent and high-quality lessons.

Align with updated societal norms and international best practices in RSE.

“A draft of the revised curriculum will be available from Term 1, with public consultation planned for later in 2025. By the end of the first term, outdated guidelines on gender, sexuality, and relationship-based education will be removed, fulfilling a coalition agreement between National and New Zealand First,” Stanford confirmed.

Addressing Broader Challenges

The report also recommended additional measures to support schools, including:

Improved teacher training and resources to deliver effective RSE.

Enhanced engagement with parents and communities to ensure transparency and collaboration in shaping the curriculum.

Regular evaluations to ensure the curriculum meets the needs of students and aligns with evolving societal trends.

Stanford emphasized the importance of addressing these challenges holistically: “It’s not just about changing what’s taught but ensuring schools have the right tools to deliver a world-class education.”

Commitment to Youth Success

The curriculum overhaul is part of the Government’s broader commitment to equipping young New Zealanders with the skills they need for success in life. “This is about giving our young people a world-leading education that reflects the realities of the modern world and sets them up to build healthy, respectful relationships,” Stanford said.

The initiative has been widely welcomed by education experts and advocacy groups, though some stakeholders are calling for clear communication and adequate resourcing to ensure effective implementation.

With the refreshed curriculum on the horizon, the Government is setting a new standard for comprehensive and inclusive education in New Zealand.