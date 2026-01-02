Freedom Under Fire: Growing Intimidation of Critics in Indonesia

The threat to freedom of speech in Indonesia is escalating, as rights campaigners voiced alarming concerns following a Molotov cocktail incident targeting a vocal government critic. Several critics of the government's handling of the Sumatra floods have also received menacing messages.

Ninety-one human rights groups, including the Southeast Asia Freedom of Expression Network, have condemned these actions, labeling them as assaults on democratic values. Despite President Prabowo Subianto's assertion that constructive criticism is welcomed, the failure of law enforcement to respond to requests is worrying.

High-profile figures like Ramond Donny Adam and Greenpeace's Leonard Simanjuntak have been directly targeted, suggesting escalating intimidation due to their criticisms of government policies. The connection between environmental critique and recent Sumatra floods points to an intensifying threat to free expression in Southeast Asia.

