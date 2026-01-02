Historic Cemetery Land Dispute: 48 Issued Notices

The district administration has issued notices to 48 individuals accused of illegally encroaching on cemetery land near a contentious religious site, according to officials on Friday.

This development follows a land measurement exercise on December 30, conducted under substantial security near the Shahi Jama Masjid-Shri Harihar Mandir area in the Kot Purvi locality. Authorities took action after reports of houses and shops being illegally built on the cemetery land.

Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh confirmed the notices were served on Friday, granting the individuals 15 days to respond. Should their responses be deemed inadequate, officials are prepared to enforce eviction measures to dismantle the encroachments.

(With inputs from agencies.)