Historic Cemetery Land Dispute: 48 Issued Notices

The district administration served notices to 48 people for allegedly encroaching on cemetery land near a disputed religious site. The action followed a land survey revealing illegal constructions. The occupants have 15 days to respond, and unsatisfactory replies may lead to eviction.

Updated: 02-01-2026 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration has issued notices to 48 individuals accused of illegally encroaching on cemetery land near a contentious religious site, according to officials on Friday.

This development follows a land measurement exercise on December 30, conducted under substantial security near the Shahi Jama Masjid-Shri Harihar Mandir area in the Kot Purvi locality. Authorities took action after reports of houses and shops being illegally built on the cemetery land.

Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh confirmed the notices were served on Friday, granting the individuals 15 days to respond. Should their responses be deemed inadequate, officials are prepared to enforce eviction measures to dismantle the encroachments.

Latest News

