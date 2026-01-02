Assam's Cultural Guardians: New Scheme for Celibate Monks

In a landmark cultural initiative, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched a scheme to provide monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 to celibate monks residing in the state's renowned 'satras', or Vaishnavite monasteries.

The scheme benefits 620 'Udasin Bhakats', acknowledging their pivotal role in sustaining Assam's rich cultural and spiritual heritage, according to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Sarma emphasized that this assistance not only honors the monks' dedication but also signifies a step towards correcting historical injustices and underscores the state government's commitment to preserving Assam's societal values.

(With inputs from agencies.)