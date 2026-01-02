Left Menu

Assam's Cultural Guardians: New Scheme for Celibate Monks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma introduced a support scheme for celibate monks in Vaishnavite monasteries. The initiative, offering Rs 1,500 monthly, benefits 620 celibate monks and aims to honor their role in preserving Assam's cultural and spiritual legacy, while reversing historical injustices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-01-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 15:39 IST
Assam's Cultural Guardians: New Scheme for Celibate Monks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark cultural initiative, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched a scheme to provide monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 to celibate monks residing in the state's renowned 'satras', or Vaishnavite monasteries.

The scheme benefits 620 'Udasin Bhakats', acknowledging their pivotal role in sustaining Assam's rich cultural and spiritual heritage, according to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Sarma emphasized that this assistance not only honors the monks' dedication but also signifies a step towards correcting historical injustices and underscores the state government's commitment to preserving Assam's societal values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh High Court grants bail to Chaitanya, son of former CM Bhupesh Baghel, in 2 cases related to liquor scam: ED counsel.

Chhattisgarh High Court grants bail to Chaitanya, son of former CM Bhupesh B...

 India
2
BJP Criticizes NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for Note on Umar Khalid

BJP Criticizes NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for Note on Umar Khalid

 India
3
Escalating Tensions Between the US and Iran: Headlines of Protest and Political Rivalry

Escalating Tensions Between the US and Iran: Headlines of Protest and Politi...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Celebrating Heritage: Rajnath Singh Lauds India's Ancient Legacy

Celebrating Heritage: Rajnath Singh Lauds India's Ancient Legacy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026