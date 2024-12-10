Left Menu

IIT Delhi Shines in 2025 QS Sustainability Rankings

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has reached 171 globally in the QS Sustainability Rankings, highlighting India's presence with 78 universities. IIT-Delhi and IIT-Kanpur excel in environmental impact categories, while Indian universities are recognized for their growth in sustainability initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has surged in the 2025 QS Sustainability Rankings, climbing 255 places to reach the 171st position globally. The rankings, announced on Tuesday, included 78 Indian universities, with several making notable progress in their standings.

IIT-Delhi and IIT-Kanpur have both been ranked among the world's top 100 for environmental impact. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, secured a place among the world's top 50 for environment education, demonstrating India's commitment to sustainability.

Ben Sowter, Vice President of QS, lauded the achievements, noting the improvements made by 34 universities from India in their rankings. Despite the successes, challenges remain, particularly in social impact categories, where Indian institutions need further improvement, Sowter added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

