The Hidden Environmental Impact of Our Beloved Pet Dogs

There are over 1 billion domesticated dogs globally, making them the foremost large predator on earth. While the pet dog is often seen as harmless, recent research reveals they're significantly damaging the environment, affecting wildlife through predation, resource usage, and waste.

Pet dogs, despite being dearly cherished, exhibit predatory behavior that harms wildlife, as demonstrated by their attacks on species like little penguins and brown kiwis. Their presence alone can unsettle local fauna, impacting bird abundance and mammal behaviors.

The environmental cost extends to dog care, with emissions from feeding them comparable to small nations and waste altering soil chemistry. Dog owners must acknowledge these impacts and responsibly mitigate them to protect biodiversity.

