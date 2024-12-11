Unlocking Global Research: The Amgen Scholars Program

The Amgen Scholars Program (ASP), under the guidance of Harvard University and funded by the Amgen Foundation, aims to enhance research accessibility for students pursuing biomedical science. The program offers an invaluable 8 to 10-week summer research opportunity for undergraduates worldwide, hosted by 25 premier institutions spanning the U.S., Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada.

Outstanding students in Asia can apply for the 2025 program, with ten selected to receive covered meals, accommodation, stipends, and transport support. Participants will engage in intensive research under faculty mentorship and participate in academic activities, networking, and cultural exchanges designed to stimulate interest and enhance research skills.

Tsinghua University, a strategic collaborator, has made strides in fostering diverse talents and promoting international collaboration with its School of Pharmaceutical Sciences leading its life sciences and biomedical efforts. The ASP continues to be an enriching experience, leaving a lasting impact on its scholars.

