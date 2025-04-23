Left Menu

Odisha Forms Panel Amidst Longstanding Kotia Dispute with Andhra Pradesh

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has formed a committee to assess the situation in Kotia gram panchayat, which is disputed by Andhra Pradesh. The panel, led by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, aims to provide a report following a review meeting. The dispute dates back to 1968.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-04-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 08:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered the establishment of a committee to scrutinize the situation in the contentious Kotia gram panchayat, a region also claimed by neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

This decision emerged from a review meeting chaired by the chief minister on Tuesday, reflecting ongoing tensions over territorial assertions.

The committee, headed by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, will conduct a thorough evaluation and present its findings to the chief minister. The Kotia dispute, lingering since 1968, persists despite a 2006 Supreme Court directive for both states to maintain the status quo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

