Odisha Forms Panel Amidst Longstanding Kotia Dispute with Andhra Pradesh
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has formed a committee to assess the situation in Kotia gram panchayat, which is disputed by Andhra Pradesh. The panel, led by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, aims to provide a report following a review meeting. The dispute dates back to 1968.
In a significant move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered the establishment of a committee to scrutinize the situation in the contentious Kotia gram panchayat, a region also claimed by neighboring Andhra Pradesh.
This decision emerged from a review meeting chaired by the chief minister on Tuesday, reflecting ongoing tensions over territorial assertions.
The committee, headed by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, will conduct a thorough evaluation and present its findings to the chief minister. The Kotia dispute, lingering since 1968, persists despite a 2006 Supreme Court directive for both states to maintain the status quo.
(With inputs from agencies.)
