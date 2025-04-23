Left Menu

Justice Demanded After Pahalgam Terror Tragedy

The Congress party, led by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, seeks justice for victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, urging government accountability and unified security measures in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack claimed 26 lives, demanding a resolute response to ensure future safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 08:54 IST
Justice Demanded After Pahalgam Terror Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the catastrophic Pahalgam terror attack, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have openly called for justice for the victims. They communicated with key political figures including Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, underscoring the need for action in response to the attack that resulted in 26 fatalities, predominantly among tourists.

Kharge emphasized the necessity for the central government to engage all political parties in dialogue to fortify security in the region. He stated that the perpetrators must face justice, and urged the government to provide a strong and adequate response to the cross-border terrorism threat.

Rahul Gandhi mirrored Kharge's sentiments, expressing deep condolences and demanding accountability from the government in light of the attack, which he described as a 'blot on humanity'. He emphasized the need for concrete measures to prevent future tragedies, advocating for an all-party meeting to foster a unified approach against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025