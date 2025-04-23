Justice Demanded After Pahalgam Terror Tragedy

In the wake of the catastrophic Pahalgam terror attack, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have openly called for justice for the victims. They communicated with key political figures including Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, underscoring the need for action in response to the attack that resulted in 26 fatalities, predominantly among tourists.

Kharge emphasized the necessity for the central government to engage all political parties in dialogue to fortify security in the region. He stated that the perpetrators must face justice, and urged the government to provide a strong and adequate response to the cross-border terrorism threat.

Rahul Gandhi mirrored Kharge's sentiments, expressing deep condolences and demanding accountability from the government in light of the attack, which he described as a 'blot on humanity'. He emphasized the need for concrete measures to prevent future tragedies, advocating for an all-party meeting to foster a unified approach against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)