Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Karnataka Acts Swiftly

A terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in 26 fatalities, including tourists. Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed Labour Minister Santosh Lad to expedite efforts for the safe return of affected Kannadigas. The incident marks the most lethal in Kashmir since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 08:54 IST
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Karnataka Acts Swiftly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of 26 individuals, including tourists, on Tuesday afternoon. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has underlined the gravity of the situation by swiftly dispatching Labour Minister Santosh Lad to manage the safe return of affected Kannadigas.

Karnataka officials reported that at least two state residents were among the deceased. The gunfire erupted in Pahalgam's picturesque meadows, marking the deadliest assault in the region since the Pulwama strike of 2019. Among the victims were two foreigners and locals, with most identities confirmed.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, emphasizing the state's commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens. He acknowledged the need for enhanced governmental support and has tasked Minister Lad to oversee the mission in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025