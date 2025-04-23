Tragedy in Pahalgam: Karnataka Acts Swiftly

A devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of 26 individuals, including tourists, on Tuesday afternoon. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has underlined the gravity of the situation by swiftly dispatching Labour Minister Santosh Lad to manage the safe return of affected Kannadigas.

Karnataka officials reported that at least two state residents were among the deceased. The gunfire erupted in Pahalgam's picturesque meadows, marking the deadliest assault in the region since the Pulwama strike of 2019. Among the victims were two foreigners and locals, with most identities confirmed.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, emphasizing the state's commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens. He acknowledged the need for enhanced governmental support and has tasked Minister Lad to oversee the mission in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)