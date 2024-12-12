Swiss Economy Anticipated to Gain Momentum by 2025
The Swiss National Bank foresees a slight increase in the Swiss economy's growth rate by 2025. Governing board member Petra Tschudin attributes this to recent monetary policy easing, though cautions that international events pose significant risks to this anticipated growth.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is optimistic about a marginal rise in the Swiss economy's growth rate in 2025, according to Petra Tschudin, a member of the governing board. This outlook follows recent policy adjustments but is tempered by potential international risks.
Addressing the media, Tschudin emphasized that while monetary easing could slightly boost growth next year, external developments remain a critical threat. She highlighted the SNB's strategic moves to facilitate this modest economic expansion.
Despite the positive projections, Tschudin underscored the need for vigilance, especially with geopolitical and economic shifts abroad affecting Switzerland's economic trajectory.
