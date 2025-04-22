FBI Nabs Notorious Gangster Harpreet Singh in U.S.

FBI Director Kash Patel has confirmed the arrest of Harpreet Singh, a notorious gangster-turned-terrorist, in the United States. Singh, apprehended by the Federal Bureau of Investigation alongside US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations, faces allegations of plotting terror attacks across Punjab.

Singh, also known as Happy Passia or Jora, collaborated with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Khalistani group, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). He is regarded as a significant threat, having planned multiple acts of terror in India and the US. Patel emphasized the importance of international cooperation in capturing such dangerous individuals.

Singh's capture represents a significant victory for global law enforcement agencies. Despite his use of untraceable communication methods, the coordination between teams in the US and India proved crucial. Previously, India's National Investigation Agency had offered a reward for his arrest, linking him to a grenade attack in Chandigarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)