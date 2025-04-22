Left Menu

Armed Attack in Patna: Tragic Night Leaves Bus Driver Dead

A bus driver was killed and another person injured in a shooting by armed men in Patna. The attackers opened fire near Gaya-Masuri Mor, resulting in the death of Dushyant Kumar and injuries to Irshad. Police are investigating and searching for the suspects, as efforts continue to apprehend them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:13 IST
  • India

In a tragic turn of events in Patna, a bus driver was shot dead while another person sustained injuries as armed men went on a shooting spree, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The violent incident unfolded near Gaya-Masuri Mor in the Ramkrishna Nagar police station area late Monday night, authorities revealed.

Patna City (East) SP K Ramdas reported that four to five armed assailants initiated the firing, claiming the life of Dushyant Kumar instantly. Another victim, Irshad, is receiving treatment at a state-run hospital, where his condition remains stable. Despite immediate police response, the perpetrators managed to evade capture, but a thorough investigation and manhunt are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

