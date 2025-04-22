Armed Attack in Patna: Tragic Night Leaves Bus Driver Dead
A bus driver was killed and another person injured in a shooting by armed men in Patna. The attackers opened fire near Gaya-Masuri Mor, resulting in the death of Dushyant Kumar and injuries to Irshad. Police are investigating and searching for the suspects, as efforts continue to apprehend them.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events in Patna, a bus driver was shot dead while another person sustained injuries as armed men went on a shooting spree, according to police reports on Tuesday.
The violent incident unfolded near Gaya-Masuri Mor in the Ramkrishna Nagar police station area late Monday night, authorities revealed.
Patna City (East) SP K Ramdas reported that four to five armed assailants initiated the firing, claiming the life of Dushyant Kumar instantly. Another victim, Irshad, is receiving treatment at a state-run hospital, where his condition remains stable. Despite immediate police response, the perpetrators managed to evade capture, but a thorough investigation and manhunt are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patna
- shooting
- armed men
- bus driver
- Gaya-Masuri Mor
- Dushyant Kumar
- Irshad
- police
- investigation
- attack