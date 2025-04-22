Armed Attack in Patna: Tragic Night Leaves Bus Driver Dead

In a tragic turn of events in Patna, a bus driver was shot dead while another person sustained injuries as armed men went on a shooting spree, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The violent incident unfolded near Gaya-Masuri Mor in the Ramkrishna Nagar police station area late Monday night, authorities revealed.

Patna City (East) SP K Ramdas reported that four to five armed assailants initiated the firing, claiming the life of Dushyant Kumar instantly. Another victim, Irshad, is receiving treatment at a state-run hospital, where his condition remains stable. Despite immediate police response, the perpetrators managed to evade capture, but a thorough investigation and manhunt are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)