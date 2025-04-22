Delhi Police Harnesses AI and Drones for Safer Building Practices

The Delhi Police is now turning to technology to improve safety standards around construction sites. Drones and artificial intelligence (AI) are set to play a crucial role in monitoring, with an eye on quick emergency responses. An official on Tuesday confirmed these developments aiming at structural safety.

This innovative system focuses on highlighting structural weaknesses and enables authorities to act swiftly during emergencies, potentially saving numerous lives. This comes in light of recent incidents where unauthorized constructions within permissible limits have led to catastrophic building collapses.

Beyond immediate surveillance, the AI-based reports generated from drone footage will be shared with various agencies for comprehensive assessments. Such data aids other bodies in making timely decisions, thus enhancing safety measures across districts in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)