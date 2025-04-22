Left Menu

Delhi Police Harnesses AI and Drones for Safer Building Practices

The Delhi Police is implementing drone surveillance and AI technology to monitor under-construction buildings, ensuring they adhere to legal limits and addressing structural vulnerabilities promptly. This initiative aims to prevent disasters like recent building collapses. Data will be shared with agencies to facilitate timely responses in such emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:14 IST
Delhi Police Harnesses AI and Drones for Safer Building Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police is now turning to technology to improve safety standards around construction sites. Drones and artificial intelligence (AI) are set to play a crucial role in monitoring, with an eye on quick emergency responses. An official on Tuesday confirmed these developments aiming at structural safety.

This innovative system focuses on highlighting structural weaknesses and enables authorities to act swiftly during emergencies, potentially saving numerous lives. This comes in light of recent incidents where unauthorized constructions within permissible limits have led to catastrophic building collapses.

Beyond immediate surveillance, the AI-based reports generated from drone footage will be shared with various agencies for comprehensive assessments. Such data aids other bodies in making timely decisions, thus enhancing safety measures across districts in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025