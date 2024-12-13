Left Menu

EU's Humanitarian Air Bridge to Syria: New Hopes Amidst Hardship

The European Commission has announced the launch of an air bridge to Syria to provide essential medical supplies and humanitarian aid. Following the fall of the Assad regime, this initiative aims to bring hope to Syrians despite the inherent risks and challenges. Supplies will be transported from EU stockpiles in Dubai and Denmark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has set up an air bridge to Syria to deliver critical healthcare supplies and other essentials, it announced this Friday. This move comes on the heels of the Assad regime's downfall, which offers new hope but also introduces risks and hardships for the Syrian populace, according to President Ursula von der Leyen.

The EU has organized flights that will transport 50 tons of healthcare supplies from its stockpiles in Dubai to Adana, Turkey, from where they will be distributed within Syria over the coming days. Furthermore, 46 tons of additional supplies covering health, education, and shelter needs will be dispatched by truck from Denmark to Adana.

This humanitarian effort highlights the European Union's commitment to aiding Syrians in this transformational yet challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

