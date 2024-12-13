EU's Humanitarian Air Bridge to Syria: New Hopes Amidst Hardship

The European Commission has set up an air bridge to Syria to deliver critical healthcare supplies and other essentials, it announced this Friday. This move comes on the heels of the Assad regime's downfall, which offers new hope but also introduces risks and hardships for the Syrian populace, according to President Ursula von der Leyen.

The EU has organized flights that will transport 50 tons of healthcare supplies from its stockpiles in Dubai to Adana, Turkey, from where they will be distributed within Syria over the coming days. Furthermore, 46 tons of additional supplies covering health, education, and shelter needs will be dispatched by truck from Denmark to Adana.

This humanitarian effort highlights the European Union's commitment to aiding Syrians in this transformational yet challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)