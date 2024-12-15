Vice President Advocates for Service-Oriented Education to Boost Democracy and Equality

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar voiced apprehensions about the increasing commercialisation of the education sector during a student address at Jiwaji University, Gwalior, on Sunday. Dhankhar emphasized the importance of maintaining education as a service-oriented field to foster democracy and equality globally.

He urged businesses to allocate corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds towards educational investment, highlighting this as crucial for transforming economic growth from incremental to vertical. Dhankhar also stressed the significance of adapting to new age technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Recounting his ties with the Scindia dynasty, Dhankhar recognized the contributions of Jiwajirao Scindia to education and invited university students to observe Parliament in action. In addition, he inaugurated the GSI Geoscience Museum, offering insights into Earth's mysteries, and visited the Jai Vilas Palace.

(With inputs from agencies.)