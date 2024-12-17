Left Menu

Delhi's Educational Renaissance: Government Schools Transform Under AAP

The AAP government in Delhi has significantly transformed government schools, making them comparable to private institutions. This is part of their prioritizing education strategy, as evidenced by the new academic block at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Mukundpur Village. The development includes modern classrooms and laboratories, benefiting approximately 1,000 students.

In a decade-long initiative, Delhi's government schools are now standing toe-to-toe with private institutions, a visionary achievement driven by the AAP administration under Chief Minister Atishi.

The recent inauguration of a four-storey academic block at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Mukundpur Village highlights this transformation, boasting features such as 36 classrooms and three state-of-the-art laboratories.

This leap forward in education infrastructure reflects the AAP's commitment to enhancing learning environments, benefitting about 1,000 students and marking over 22,000 classrooms developed under their regime.

