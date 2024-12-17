Delhi's Educational Renaissance: Government Schools Transform Under AAP

In a decade-long initiative, Delhi's government schools are now standing toe-to-toe with private institutions, a visionary achievement driven by the AAP administration under Chief Minister Atishi.

The recent inauguration of a four-storey academic block at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Mukundpur Village highlights this transformation, boasting features such as 36 classrooms and three state-of-the-art laboratories.

This leap forward in education infrastructure reflects the AAP's commitment to enhancing learning environments, benefitting about 1,000 students and marking over 22,000 classrooms developed under their regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)