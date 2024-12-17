Left Menu

Reforming Exams: The Dawn of DIGI-EXAM and Secure Test Centres

A high-level panel led by former ISRO chief recommends transitioning from pen-and-paper tests to a DIGI-EXAM system to tackle impersonation and reach underserved areas. Suggestions include secured test centres, a multi-stage authentication process, and restructuring the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre's high-level panel has released a report recommending significant reforms for the National Testing Agency (NTA) and exam procedures. The panel, headed by former ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan, suggests a move from traditional tests to a Computer Based Testing (CBT) approach to tackle challenges of impersonation and accessibility in rural and remote areas.

Among key recommendations are the development of a DIGI-EXAM system using Aadhar and biometrics for authentication, and the establishment of secure testing centres across districts. The panel envisions restructuring the NTA into ten director-level verticals, focusing on technology, security, and surveillance, to enhance operational efficiency.

The report also advocates for a comprehensive testing centre allocation policy and harmonization of undergraduate admissions tests, while underscoring the need for a nationwide network of testing centres to deliver consistent test capacity and quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

