Reforming Exams: The Dawn of DIGI-EXAM and Secure Test Centres

The Centre's high-level panel has released a report recommending significant reforms for the National Testing Agency (NTA) and exam procedures. The panel, headed by former ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan, suggests a move from traditional tests to a Computer Based Testing (CBT) approach to tackle challenges of impersonation and accessibility in rural and remote areas.

Among key recommendations are the development of a DIGI-EXAM system using Aadhar and biometrics for authentication, and the establishment of secure testing centres across districts. The panel envisions restructuring the NTA into ten director-level verticals, focusing on technology, security, and surveillance, to enhance operational efficiency.

The report also advocates for a comprehensive testing centre allocation policy and harmonization of undergraduate admissions tests, while underscoring the need for a nationwide network of testing centres to deliver consistent test capacity and quality.

