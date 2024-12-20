Himachal Pradesh Assembly Unveils Critical Updates: Education, Water Cess, and Legal Proceedings

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha session revealed significant updates on vacancies in the education sector, including 2,982 unfilled posts across various school categories. The government is actively recruiting for these positions as per the Education Minister Rohit Thakur.

The assembly also addressed the water cess situation, with Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri stating that although a Water Commission has been formed, no revenues have been collected from central undertakings due to pending court cases. However, Rs 34.75 crore has been gathered from private hydro-power developers.

Legal issues were a topic of note, with the registration of numerous cases, including 12 pertaining to cryptocurrency scams. The police arrested a total of 5,805 individuals related to these scams and NDPS cases, with substantial property seizures in multiple districts, as reported by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

