Himachal Pradesh Assembly Unveils Critical Updates: Education, Water Cess, and Legal Proceedings
The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha discussed vacant teaching posts, water cess issues, and recent legal proceedings during its session. Key updates include ongoing recruitment for educational positions, actions regarding the collection of water cess, and arrests in cryptocurrency and NDPS cases, highlighting crucial developments in the state.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha session revealed significant updates on vacancies in the education sector, including 2,982 unfilled posts across various school categories. The government is actively recruiting for these positions as per the Education Minister Rohit Thakur.
The assembly also addressed the water cess situation, with Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri stating that although a Water Commission has been formed, no revenues have been collected from central undertakings due to pending court cases. However, Rs 34.75 crore has been gathered from private hydro-power developers.
Legal issues were a topic of note, with the registration of numerous cases, including 12 pertaining to cryptocurrency scams. The police arrested a total of 5,805 individuals related to these scams and NDPS cases, with substantial property seizures in multiple districts, as reported by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
