Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Unveils Critical Updates: Education, Water Cess, and Legal Proceedings

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha discussed vacant teaching posts, water cess issues, and recent legal proceedings during its session. Key updates include ongoing recruitment for educational positions, actions regarding the collection of water cess, and arrests in cryptocurrency and NDPS cases, highlighting crucial developments in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:49 IST
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Unveils Critical Updates: Education, Water Cess, and Legal Proceedings
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha session revealed significant updates on vacancies in the education sector, including 2,982 unfilled posts across various school categories. The government is actively recruiting for these positions as per the Education Minister Rohit Thakur.

The assembly also addressed the water cess situation, with Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri stating that although a Water Commission has been formed, no revenues have been collected from central undertakings due to pending court cases. However, Rs 34.75 crore has been gathered from private hydro-power developers.

Legal issues were a topic of note, with the registration of numerous cases, including 12 pertaining to cryptocurrency scams. The police arrested a total of 5,805 individuals related to these scams and NDPS cases, with substantial property seizures in multiple districts, as reported by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024