Biden Administration Retracts Transgender Athlete Rule

The Biden administration has retracted a proposed rule that would prevent schools from banning transgender athletes. The decision follows significant public opposition and pending lawsuits. The rule aimed to modify Title IX, addressing fairness and safety in sports, but sparked political debate and public response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 06:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 06:57 IST
The Biden administration has withdrawn a controversial proposed rule change that would have barred schools from prohibiting transgender athletes from joining teams aligning with their gender identities.

The decision was announced in the Federal Register on Friday. The proposal, initially introduced in April 2023, invited public comments. The administration reported receiving over 150,000 responses, many of which opposed the rule.

Amid more than a dozen legal challenges related to gender identity in sports, the administration decided not to pursue regulation on this contentious issue, marking a significant retreat in the face of political pressure and ongoing debate over transgender rights in athletics.

