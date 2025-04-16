UK Supreme Court Defines 'Woman' in Landmark Ruling: Biological Sex Over Gender Identity

In a groundbreaking decision, the United Kingdom's Supreme Court has ruled that the term 'woman' under the Equality Act 2010 pertains solely to individuals born female, excluding trans women. The court's ruling emphasized that the legal definition is grounded in biological sex, rather than gender identity, according to a report by CNN.

The ruling stems from a challenge initiated by campaigners in Scotland in 2018, asserting that legal protections should be reserved for those identified as female at birth. However, the Scottish government argued that trans women holding a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) should legally be recognized as women and receive similar protections.

The Supreme Court's decision clarified that while transgender individuals, with or without a GRC, are excluded from the definition of 'woman' in this context, they remain protected from indirect discrimination under the Equality Act 2010. This protection applies to disadvantages faced by individuals undergoing gender reassignment or those aligning with a particular sex.

(With inputs from agencies.)