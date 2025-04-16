Left Menu

UK Supreme Court Defines 'Woman' in Landmark Ruling: Biological Sex Over Gender Identity

The UK Supreme Court ruled that under the Equality Act 2010, the term 'woman' refers only to biological females, excluding trans women. This unanimous decision clarifies that legal definitions hinge on biological sex, though transgender individuals still receive protection from indirect discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:50 IST
UK Supreme Court Defines 'Woman' in Landmark Ruling: Biological Sex Over Gender Identity
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a groundbreaking decision, the United Kingdom's Supreme Court has ruled that the term 'woman' under the Equality Act 2010 pertains solely to individuals born female, excluding trans women. The court's ruling emphasized that the legal definition is grounded in biological sex, rather than gender identity, according to a report by CNN.

The ruling stems from a challenge initiated by campaigners in Scotland in 2018, asserting that legal protections should be reserved for those identified as female at birth. However, the Scottish government argued that trans women holding a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) should legally be recognized as women and receive similar protections.

The Supreme Court's decision clarified that while transgender individuals, with or without a GRC, are excluded from the definition of 'woman' in this context, they remain protected from indirect discrimination under the Equality Act 2010. This protection applies to disadvantages faced by individuals undergoing gender reassignment or those aligning with a particular sex.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025