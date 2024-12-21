Left Menu

Rooted Values in Modern Education: Bhagwat's Vision

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, emphasizes the role of the education system as a facilitator, not a barrier, aligning with fundamental values. He highlights education as a pledge to nurture fine individuals, promoting the National Education Policy for holistic and adaptive learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-12-2024 08:29 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 08:29 IST
Rooted Values in Modern Education: Bhagwat's Vision
  • Country:
  • India

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, articulated a vision for the education system as a facilitator of learning rather than a barrier, underscoring the importance of foundational values. Speaking at the inauguration of the LokSeva E School in Baner, Bhagwat emphasized education's role in nurturing fine human beings.

Bhagwat noted education should empower students, serving as a tool rather than a rigid regulator. He praised the National Education Policy, acknowledging its recent introduction but highlighting longstanding efforts towards value-based education.

He underscored, 'We must adapt to changing times without losing sight of our core values, ensuring future progress through a seamless blend of modern and ancient principles.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024