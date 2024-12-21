Rooted Values in Modern Education: Bhagwat's Vision

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, articulated a vision for the education system as a facilitator of learning rather than a barrier, underscoring the importance of foundational values. Speaking at the inauguration of the LokSeva E School in Baner, Bhagwat emphasized education's role in nurturing fine human beings.

Bhagwat noted education should empower students, serving as a tool rather than a rigid regulator. He praised the National Education Policy, acknowledging its recent introduction but highlighting longstanding efforts towards value-based education.

He underscored, 'We must adapt to changing times without losing sight of our core values, ensuring future progress through a seamless blend of modern and ancient principles.'

(With inputs from agencies.)