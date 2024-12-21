Left Menu

LM Thapar School of Management Opens Doors for Future Leaders: MBA and PhD Admissions Begin

Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET) announces the opening of admissions for MBA and PhD programs at LM Thapar School of Management. Known for academic excellence and industry connections, the school offers modern resources and merit-based scholarships to nurture future leaders in various business specializations.

Patiala | Updated: 21-12-2024
  
  • India

The Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET), a leading institution in India, has opened admissions for its prestigious MBA and PhD programs at the LM Thapar School of Management. With a focus on academic excellence and a commitment to research, the programs are designed to prepare students for leadership roles in a competitive global market.

LM Thapar School of Management offers a robust curriculum, supported by an accomplished faculty, modern facilities, and strong industry partnerships. The institute provides specializations in Business Analytics, Finance, Marketing, and more, ensuring students receive a well-rounded education tailored to their career aspirations.

In a bid to support talent and remove financial barriers, LMTSM offers 90 merit-based scholarships for its MBA program. The school also boasts a strong track record of graduate placements in top companies and provides students with international exposure through exchanges and partnerships with global universities. Prospective students are encouraged to apply early for these coveted spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

