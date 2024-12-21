Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Engineering Students Drown in Idukki Waterfall

Two engineering students drowned at the Aruvikuthu waterfall in Idukki, Kerala. The deceased, Donal Shaji and Aksa Reji, were studying at a local engineering college. Authorities are unclear about the circumstances leading to their fall. Fire and rescue teams retrieved their bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:41 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Engineering Students Drown in Idukki Waterfall
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two engineering students drowned near the picturesque Aruvikuthu waterfall in Idukki district, Kerala, on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Donal Shaji and Aksa Reji, were students of an engineering college in Muttom, a town located close to the site of the mishap.

According to local police, the circumstances leading to the young students' fall into the waterfall remain unclear, prompting further investigations. The waterfall, a popular yet perilous attraction, is situated just a few kilometers from their educational institution.

Compounding the tragedy, the procedure to recover the bodies proved arduous. Only after coordinated efforts by fire and rescue personnel were the lifeless forms of Shaji and Reji successfully retrieved from the turbulent waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024