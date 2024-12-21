Tragedy Strikes: Engineering Students Drown in Idukki Waterfall

In a tragic incident, two engineering students drowned near the picturesque Aruvikuthu waterfall in Idukki district, Kerala, on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Donal Shaji and Aksa Reji, were students of an engineering college in Muttom, a town located close to the site of the mishap.

According to local police, the circumstances leading to the young students' fall into the waterfall remain unclear, prompting further investigations. The waterfall, a popular yet perilous attraction, is situated just a few kilometers from their educational institution.

Compounding the tragedy, the procedure to recover the bodies proved arduous. Only after coordinated efforts by fire and rescue personnel were the lifeless forms of Shaji and Reji successfully retrieved from the turbulent waters.

