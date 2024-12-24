Left Menu

Unprecedented Strike: Starbucks Workers Unite

Over 5,000 Starbucks workers from more than 300 stores are expected to strike, demanding better wages and conditions. Starbucks Workers United indicates that this will be the largest strike, affecting operations in key U.S. cities. The company, however, foresees minimal disruption and readiness to negotiate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 13:40 IST
Unprecedented Strike: Starbucks Workers Unite
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An expansive strike at Starbucks locations across the United States is set to escalate, affecting over 300 stores as more than 5,000 employees prepare to cease work from Tuesday until the holiday weekend. The initiative by the workers' union, Starbucks Workers United, signifies a push for improved wages, staffing, and schedules.

The union's representatives, covering staff at 525 outlets nationwide, reported the closure of over 60 stores in significant urban centers like New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and Seattle. According to an Oregon barista, the scale of the Christmas Eve strike underscores the union's determination, marking it as the largest in Starbucks' history.

In response, a Starbucks spokesperson asserted that the company anticipates limited operational impact, as the majority of its over 10,000 company-operated U.S. stores will remain open. Starbucks expressed readiness to resume negotiations, despite previous union walkouts, and criticized the union's rejection of their earlier economic propositions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024