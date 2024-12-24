Left Menu

Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh: Student's Demise Sparks Debate on Exam Pressures

A Class 10 student in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district allegedly committed suicide after being caught with a mobile phone during a pre-board exam. The incident, occurring in Utawad village, is being investigated by police. Family members suggest pressure from the school's action might have contributed to the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district as a Class 10 student allegedly took his own life after being caught with a mobile phone during a pre-board examination. The tragedy has prompted discussions on student pressures.

The incident occurred in Utawad village, just 10 kilometers from the district headquarters. Naugaon police station in-charge Sunil Sharma reported that the student was discovered using a phone during a mathematics exam at a private school.

Despite being given another answer sheet to complete his exam, the student's extreme step later that night has left his family devastated. Both the police and family members suspect the school's actions contributed to his decision. This case is under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

