From chaotic CUET to tumultuous polls, Delhi's universities saw upheaval and transformation in 2024

From widespread disruptions in the academic calendar caused by irregularities in the Common University Entrance Test to Jamia Millia Islamia getting a vice-chancellor after a prolonged wait of one year, the universities in Delhi experienced many highs and lows in 2024.

The year also saw the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) return to the helm of the Delhi University Students' Union after a gap of seven years and the Left alliance retaining its hold over the Jawaharlal Nehru Student Union (JNUSU) in the election held after a hiatus of four years due to the Covid pandemic.

While the year began with the long-overdue JNUSU election, it was the CUET controversy that hogged headlines and gave anxious moments to students as well as universities.

*** CUET delays and protests: Delays in the announcement of CUET results, caused by irregularities and paper leaks in the entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), disrupted the academic cycle for universities nationwide.

The chaos led to widespread protests by several student organisations, including a dramatic blockade of the NTA headquarters by the NSUI. PhD admissions were delayed, and several universities scrambled to compensate for the lost time by conducting weekend classes, adding to the burden on both students and faculty.

*** A tumultuous DUSU election: The DUSU elections made headlines this year as the results were stalled for the first time ever for nearly two months due to mass defacement of public property, which led to the Supreme Court's intervention.

Elections were held on September 27, with results scheduled to be announced a day later. However, due to the legal hurdles, the results were postponed twice and declared only after a gap of around two months on November 25.

The NSUI's return to power after seven years marked a significant shift, but the elections were marred by violations of polling norms, raising questions about the nature of elections in Delhi University, which often reflect a display of money and extravagance.

*** JNUSU elections and prolonged protests: For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, JNU held its students' union elections with the Left bloc retaining control. However, the campus also witnessed heightened unrest, including a 17-day hunger strike over various demands ranging from better hostel facilities to increased transparency in administrative decisions.

*** Administrative milestones and challenges for Jamia: The Jamia Millia Islamia, which had been without a vice-chancellor for over a year, finally appointed its new head, ending a prolonged period of administrative instability. The appointment brought hope for renewed focus on the university's development and academic initiatives.

*** Tragedy strikes UPSC aspirants: The year also witnessed a grim reminder of the living conditions in Delhi's coaching centre hubs. The deaths of three civil services aspirants, who were trapped in a rain-induced flooded basement in central Delhi's Rajendra Nagar area, raised concerns about the well-being of students preparing for competitive exams and the callous attitude of the administration in keeping a check on illegally operating arrangements.

The tragedy reignited debates about the poor safety measures at such coaching hubs and the dire conditions in which aspirants are forced to live while preparing for one of the toughest yet most sought-after examination.

Delayed admissions, students' protests, crucial administrative appointments and contentious elections -- 2024 was a year of upheaval and transformation. While these challenges exposed deep-rooted systemic issues in need of urgent attention, the establishment of student bodies in universities like JNU provided a platform to address student grievances.

As the year ends, stakeholders remain hopeful for reforms that will tackle these challenges and pave the way for a more stable, inclusive, and responsive academic environment in the year ahead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)