Leopard cub strays into university campus in Maharashtra; rescued

Forest authorities have rescued a leopard cub that entered a university campus in Maharashtra's Amravati city after getting separated from its mother, an official said on Wednesday.

The cub was reunited with its mother in the wee hours of Wednesday, the forest official told PTI.

The leopardess used to come to drink water from a lake located near the Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, he said. The cub got separated from its mother and entered a water tank in the university premises. The feline was rescued on Tuesday afternoon and later reunited with its mother, the official said.

