Bihar Exam Protests: District Administration Offers Dialogue to Aspirants
The Patna district administration has offered to meet with candidates demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission exam over question paper leak allegations. Protestors must nominate representatives for talks, with authorities deciding on the issue promptly. Meanwhile, police have investigated coaching centers for inciting activism.
The Patna district administration is extending an olive branch to candidates agitating for the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination, held on December 13, due to alleged leaks. Officials have proposed a meeting where candidates can voice their concerns.
Protestors seeking cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2024, have been demonstrating for over a week. Patna District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh announced that protestors must select five representatives to engage in talks, promising a decision from BPSC 'within a reasonable time'.
Meanwhile, Patna Police have issued notices to individuals from coaching institutes, accusing them of inciting protests. These individuals have been summoned to present evidence at Gardani Bagh police station, where protests have persisted.
