Bihar Exam Protests: District Administration Offers Dialogue to Aspirants

The Patna district administration is extending an olive branch to candidates agitating for the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination, held on December 13, due to alleged leaks. Officials have proposed a meeting where candidates can voice their concerns.

Protestors seeking cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2024, have been demonstrating for over a week. Patna District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh announced that protestors must select five representatives to engage in talks, promising a decision from BPSC 'within a reasonable time'.

Meanwhile, Patna Police have issued notices to individuals from coaching institutes, accusing them of inciting protests. These individuals have been summoned to present evidence at Gardani Bagh police station, where protests have persisted.

(With inputs from agencies.)