ABVP Pushes for Ethical Education and Environment-Friendly Campuses at Sultanpur Conference
The 64th state conference of the Kashi unit of ABVP concluded with significant resolutions focused on curbing commercialisation in education and promoting environmental conservation. The conference saw the re-election of key officers and highlighted initiatives like the 'Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme' to empower the youth.
- Country:
- India
The recently concluded 64th state conference of the Kashi unit of ABVP in Sultanpur saw the passing of four major resolutions aimed at addressing pressing issues in the education sector. These resolutions, aimed at curbing commercialisation and promoting environmental awareness, are seen as critical steps towards academic integrity and sustainability.
During the four-day event, ABVP reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing moral values among students and ensuring that campuses contribute significantly to environmental conservation. Leaders and delegates emphasised the crucial role of educational institutions in addressing global issues by turning campuses into centers of conservation activities.
In addition, the conference applauded the Uttar Pradesh government's 'Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme' for uplifting the youth. Key figures in the ABVP underscored the organization's growth and influence, with national secretary Ankit Shukla highlighting a vision of placing India prominently on the global stage through the resurgence of its ancient knowledge and traditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
