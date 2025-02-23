Left Menu

Kashi Tamil Sangamam: A Cultural Confluence Celebrating India's Unity in Diversity

The third Kashi Tamil Sangamam saw Union Minister S Jaishankar and 45 ambassadors engage with Tamil delegates to celebrate India's unity in diversity. Highlighting cultures of Kashi and Kanchipuram, the event underscored India's rich heritage. Ambassadors acknowledged India's model of coexistence. The event emphasizes Tamil Nadu's connection to Kashi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 23-02-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 20:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, alongside 45 ambassadors, interacted with Tamil delegates during the third Kashi Tamil Sangamam, shedding light on India's rich cultural tapestry.

The event highlighted the deep-rooted connection between Kashi and Kanchipuram, offering a unique perspective beyond India's capital.

Jaishankar underscored the importance of celebrating India's cultural unity, leveraging traditions to spur technological progress.

