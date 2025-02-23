Kashi Tamil Sangamam: A Cultural Confluence Celebrating India's Unity in Diversity

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, alongside 45 ambassadors, interacted with Tamil delegates during the third Kashi Tamil Sangamam, shedding light on India's rich cultural tapestry.

The event highlighted the deep-rooted connection between Kashi and Kanchipuram, offering a unique perspective beyond India's capital.

Jaishankar underscored the importance of celebrating India's cultural unity, leveraging traditions to spur technological progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)