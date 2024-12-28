Left Menu

Standoff Intensifies: Bihar PSC Question Paper Leak Sparks Student Protests

The controversy surrounding the alleged BPSC question paper leak in Bihar has escalated. Protesting students have rejected the Patna district administration’s conciliatory offer and are demanding direct talks with the Chief Minister. Authorities warn of repercussions for coaching centers involved in the protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-12-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 20:50 IST
The alleged Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) question paper leak has sparked protests, with students rejecting negotiations with the Patna district administration and demanding talks with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh has warned against organizing demonstrations, such as the 'Chatra Sansad' called by Prashant Kishor, stating that gatherings near Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Gandhi Maidan are banned.

Amidst the stalemate, authorities are monitoring coaching centers for any involvement, while political figures such as CPI (M-L) Liberation and Guru Rahman are facing scrutiny for allegedly inciting protesters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

