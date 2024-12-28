Standoff Intensifies: Bihar PSC Question Paper Leak Sparks Student Protests

The alleged Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) question paper leak has sparked protests, with students rejecting negotiations with the Patna district administration and demanding talks with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh has warned against organizing demonstrations, such as the 'Chatra Sansad' called by Prashant Kishor, stating that gatherings near Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Gandhi Maidan are banned.

Amidst the stalemate, authorities are monitoring coaching centers for any involvement, while political figures such as CPI (M-L) Liberation and Guru Rahman are facing scrutiny for allegedly inciting protesters.

