UGC Unveils Progressive Draft Norms for Universities
The University Grants Commission (UGC) is revolutionizing academic hiring with new draft norms allowing industry leaders, public administrators, and professionals with significant academic contributions to become Vice Chancellors. The guidelines also introduce more flexible faculty recruitment based on expertise, moving away from rigid qualifications and performance indicators.
- Country:
- India
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has proposed new draft guidelines potentially allowing industry experts and senior public professionals to be appointed as Vice Chancellors. This strategic move is part of broader reforms aimed at diversifying leadership in higher education institutions.
According to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the new regulations, set to replace the 2018 guidelines by 2025, will value contributions to knowledge and community over rigid qualifications. The draft norms also permit more inclusive faculty recruitment by acknowledging postgraduate degrees and academic specializations, despite previous academic focus areas.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted that these reforms align with India's dynamic academic future, emphasizing the importance of flexibility and inclusivity in light of NEP 2020. The updated guidelines also eliminate the Academic Performance Indicator system, favoring a qualitative assessment over quantitative metrics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IATA Urges Stronger Airport Slot Regulations to Address Global Capacity Crunch
Dr. Jitendra Singh Highlights Innovative Governance Reforms and Sustainability Initiatives
EU Approves €1 Bln Loan to Support Economic Reforms and Stabilize Finances in Egypt
Industry Calls for Sweeping Budget Reforms Ahead of 2025-26 Union Budget
Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions