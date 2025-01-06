UGC Unveils Progressive Draft Norms for Universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has proposed new draft guidelines potentially allowing industry experts and senior public professionals to be appointed as Vice Chancellors. This strategic move is part of broader reforms aimed at diversifying leadership in higher education institutions.

According to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the new regulations, set to replace the 2018 guidelines by 2025, will value contributions to knowledge and community over rigid qualifications. The draft norms also permit more inclusive faculty recruitment by acknowledging postgraduate degrees and academic specializations, despite previous academic focus areas.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted that these reforms align with India's dynamic academic future, emphasizing the importance of flexibility and inclusivity in light of NEP 2020. The updated guidelines also eliminate the Academic Performance Indicator system, favoring a qualitative assessment over quantitative metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)