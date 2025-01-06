Left Menu

UGC Unveils Progressive Draft Norms for Universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is revolutionizing academic hiring with new draft norms allowing industry leaders, public administrators, and professionals with significant academic contributions to become Vice Chancellors. The guidelines also introduce more flexible faculty recruitment based on expertise, moving away from rigid qualifications and performance indicators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:54 IST
UGC Unveils Progressive Draft Norms for Universities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has proposed new draft guidelines potentially allowing industry experts and senior public professionals to be appointed as Vice Chancellors. This strategic move is part of broader reforms aimed at diversifying leadership in higher education institutions.

According to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the new regulations, set to replace the 2018 guidelines by 2025, will value contributions to knowledge and community over rigid qualifications. The draft norms also permit more inclusive faculty recruitment by acknowledging postgraduate degrees and academic specializations, despite previous academic focus areas.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted that these reforms align with India's dynamic academic future, emphasizing the importance of flexibility and inclusivity in light of NEP 2020. The updated guidelines also eliminate the Academic Performance Indicator system, favoring a qualitative assessment over quantitative metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025