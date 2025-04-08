Left Menu

Navigating Air Traffic Control Reforms: Duffy's Ambitious Revamp Plan

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is engaged in discussions with the White House regarding his plan to modernize the U.S. air traffic control system following safety concerns. He aims to secure congressional support for a multi-billion-dollar program to upgrade infrastructure and enhance staffing levels.

Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:19 IST
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revealed ongoing discussions with the White House about modernizing the U.S. air traffic control system. The move comes in response to recent safety incidents that have heightened concerns about the current infrastructure's effectiveness.

Duffy stated that he is closely working with the White House Office of Management and Budget. The office is currently evaluating his financial estimate for the proposed upgrades.

Last month, Duffy announced his intention to request tens of billions of dollars from Congress. This funding would support a comprehensive, multi-year initiative to revamp the Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic control infrastructure and increase staffing levels.

