India Strengthens Education Ties With Nepal Through Myagdi Campus Development
India has supported the construction of Myagdi Multiple Campus in Nepal with a financial aid of NRs 27.93 million, enhancing educational facilities. The development, considered a High Impact Community Development Project, includes new infrastructure that will foster an improved learning environment for the community.
- Country:
- Nepal
In a significant step towards enhancing educational facilities, India's financial support has facilitated the construction of Myagdi Multiple Campus and its hostel facilities in Nepal's Myagdi district.
The development, which received NRs 27.93 million under the 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation', was officially handed over to the campus management by Raj Kumar Thapa, Chief of District Coordination Committee, and Avinash Kumar Singh, Counsellor at the Indian Embassy.
This High Impact Community Development Project includes infrastructures like Humanities and Management blocks, along with a Girls' hostel block, aiming to create a conducive environment for higher education for over 950 students, 70% of whom are girls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myagdi
- India
- Nepal
- education
- development
- campus
- hostel
- financial assistance
- community project
- HICDP
ALSO READ
Women and Child Development Ministry's 2025 Roadmap: Empowerment and Safety
Union Minister Verma Highlights Border Concerns and Development Under Modi
Africa Set to Use Critical Minerals for Sustainable Development and Intra-Continental Trade Growth
Assam's 12 Days of Development: Transforming Lives with Welfare Schemes
Nitish Kumar's Development Wave: Rs 752 Crore Projects Unveiled in Bihar