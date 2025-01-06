Left Menu

India Strengthens Education Ties With Nepal Through Myagdi Campus Development

India has supported the construction of Myagdi Multiple Campus in Nepal with a financial aid of NRs 27.93 million, enhancing educational facilities. The development, considered a High Impact Community Development Project, includes new infrastructure that will foster an improved learning environment for the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:12 IST
In a significant step towards enhancing educational facilities, India's financial support has facilitated the construction of Myagdi Multiple Campus and its hostel facilities in Nepal's Myagdi district.

The development, which received NRs 27.93 million under the 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation', was officially handed over to the campus management by Raj Kumar Thapa, Chief of District Coordination Committee, and Avinash Kumar Singh, Counsellor at the Indian Embassy.

This High Impact Community Development Project includes infrastructures like Humanities and Management blocks, along with a Girls' hostel block, aiming to create a conducive environment for higher education for over 950 students, 70% of whom are girls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

