Left Menu

Johns Hopkins University Settles Discrimination Complaints

The U.S. Education Department announced a settlement with Johns Hopkins University over discrimination complaints against people of Arab and Jewish ancestry. The university will review its anti-harassment policies and provide training to address these issues amid rising antisemitic and anti-Arab incidents on campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:14 IST
Johns Hopkins University Settles Discrimination Complaints
Coventry University Image Credit:

The U.S. Education Department has reached a settlement with Johns Hopkins University following concerns about discrimination against individuals of Arab and Jewish descent. The settlement aims to address and ameliorate reported instances of harassment at the institution.

According to the agreement, the university is required to review its anti-harassment policies critically and provide comprehensive training to both staff and students. This move follows rising reports of antisemitic and anti-Arab incidents, particularly during campus protests, in the aftermath of Israel's military actions in Gaza.

The complaints highlight serious allegations, including professors directing slurs related to ancestry. In a broader context, several other U.S. universities, such as the University of California and the University of Michigan, have reached similar settlements, emphasizing a national issue of discrimination within educational programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025