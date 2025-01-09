Johns Hopkins University Settles Discrimination Complaints

The U.S. Education Department has reached a settlement with Johns Hopkins University following concerns about discrimination against individuals of Arab and Jewish descent. The settlement aims to address and ameliorate reported instances of harassment at the institution.

According to the agreement, the university is required to review its anti-harassment policies critically and provide comprehensive training to both staff and students. This move follows rising reports of antisemitic and anti-Arab incidents, particularly during campus protests, in the aftermath of Israel's military actions in Gaza.

The complaints highlight serious allegations, including professors directing slurs related to ancestry. In a broader context, several other U.S. universities, such as the University of California and the University of Michigan, have reached similar settlements, emphasizing a national issue of discrimination within educational programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)