Bridging the Learning Gap: A Priority for India's Future

The 'learning gap' among school children presents significant challenges, demanding urgent attention to equip them with essential academic skills, stakeholders assert.

A learning gap occurs when students lag behind expected academic levels, struggling with essential skills like reading and writing, and social skills, complicating future development.

P&G Shiksha's CSR programme targets this issue with initiatives like the 'Early Childhood Education' intervention, collaborating with Pratham to equip children aged 3-6 with foundational skills to prevent widening educational disparities.

