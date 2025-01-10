Bridging the Learning Gap: A Priority for India's Future
Addressing the 'learning gap' among school children is becoming crucial as it affects their academic and social skills, leading to challenges later in life. Organizations like P&G Shiksha and Pratham Education Foundation are working to bridge this gap through foundational skill development programs, especially in primary education.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 18:01 IST
- Country:
- India
The 'learning gap' among school children presents significant challenges, demanding urgent attention to equip them with essential academic skills, stakeholders assert.
A learning gap occurs when students lag behind expected academic levels, struggling with essential skills like reading and writing, and social skills, complicating future development.
P&G Shiksha's CSR programme targets this issue with initiatives like the 'Early Childhood Education' intervention, collaborating with Pratham to equip children aged 3-6 with foundational skills to prevent widening educational disparities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement