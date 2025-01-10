Left Menu

Bridging the Learning Gap: A Priority for India's Future

Addressing the 'learning gap' among school children is becoming crucial as it affects their academic and social skills, leading to challenges later in life. Organizations like P&G Shiksha and Pratham Education Foundation are working to bridge this gap through foundational skill development programs, especially in primary education.

  India

The 'learning gap' among school children presents significant challenges, demanding urgent attention to equip them with essential academic skills, stakeholders assert.

A learning gap occurs when students lag behind expected academic levels, struggling with essential skills like reading and writing, and social skills, complicating future development.

P&G Shiksha's CSR programme targets this issue with initiatives like the 'Early Childhood Education' intervention, collaborating with Pratham to equip children aged 3-6 with foundational skills to prevent widening educational disparities.

