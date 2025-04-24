AC Milan's Resounding Victory: A Red-and-Black Triumph
AC Milan defeated Inter Milan 3-0 in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, winning 4-1 on aggregate. Goals by Luka Jovic and Tijjani Reijnders secured the victory, with Jovic scoring twice. Milan awaits their opponent for the final on May 14 at Stadio Olimpico.
AC Milan delivered a commanding performance to defeat city rivals Inter Milan 3-0 in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, securing a 4-1 aggregate win.
Luka Jovic was instrumental, scoring both before and after halftime, spearheading Milan's charge. Tijjani Reijnders sealed Inter's fate with a late goal.
Bologna and Empoli will compete on Thursday to determine who faces a formidable Milan side in the final on May 14 at Stadio Olimpico.
