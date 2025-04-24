Trump and Zelenskiy Clash Over Ukraine Peace Efforts
U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy diverge on plans to end Ukraine's ongoing conflict. Trump pushes for a peace proposal requiring Ukraine's recognition of Crimea as Russian, while Zelenskiy stands firm against ceding territory. Diplomatic tensions highlight challenges in achieving a lasting peace.
On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy found themselves at odds over efforts to end the three-year-old war in Ukraine. Trump's insistence on Ukraine recognizing Russia's control of Crimea contrasts sharply with Zelenskiy's refusal, complicating peace negotiations.
Vice President JD Vance asserted the U.S. proposal to freeze current territorial lines could lead to long-term peace. Despite these efforts, diplomatic tensions remain high, reflecting a deep divide between the nations' leaders regarding territorial sovereignty.
As high-profile talks continue in Europe, Trump's focus on achieving peace within 24 hours of his potential return to the White House faces hurdles. Key U.S. allies express concerns over the proposal, emphasizing enduring support for Ukraine's territorial integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)