Trump and Zelenskiy Clash Over Ukraine Peace Efforts

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy found themselves at odds over efforts to end the three-year-old war in Ukraine. Trump's insistence on Ukraine recognizing Russia's control of Crimea contrasts sharply with Zelenskiy's refusal, complicating peace negotiations.

Vice President JD Vance asserted the U.S. proposal to freeze current territorial lines could lead to long-term peace. Despite these efforts, diplomatic tensions remain high, reflecting a deep divide between the nations' leaders regarding territorial sovereignty.

As high-profile talks continue in Europe, Trump's focus on achieving peace within 24 hours of his potential return to the White House faces hurdles. Key U.S. allies express concerns over the proposal, emphasizing enduring support for Ukraine's territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)