Empowering Tomorrow: Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust Launches Satya Scholarship

The Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust announced the 'Satya Scholarship Programme' in honor of its founder, Sat Paul Mittal. This initiative is designed for students in Ludhiana, focusing on marginalized groups. It aims to eventually support 400 students pursuing various degrees, fully covering their college fees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, in honoring its founder Sat Paul Mittal on his 33rd death anniversary, introduced the 'Satya Scholarship Programme' for Ludhiana students.

Aiming to assist diverse socio-economic groups, especially female students, the scholarships are available to those pursuing undergraduate and integrated courses in engineering, computer science, medical, and commerce at selected institutions.

Named 'Satya Scholars,' recipients receive full tuition coverage and are encouraged to support others upon graduation. The trust plans to increase beneficiaries from 100 initially to 400, investing Rs 4 crore annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

