Empowering Tomorrow: Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust Launches Satya Scholarship

The Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, in honoring its founder Sat Paul Mittal on his 33rd death anniversary, introduced the 'Satya Scholarship Programme' for Ludhiana students.

Aiming to assist diverse socio-economic groups, especially female students, the scholarships are available to those pursuing undergraduate and integrated courses in engineering, computer science, medical, and commerce at selected institutions.

Named 'Satya Scholars,' recipients receive full tuition coverage and are encouraged to support others upon graduation. The trust plans to increase beneficiaries from 100 initially to 400, investing Rs 4 crore annually.

