Tragedy Strikes at IIT-Kharagpur: Student Found Dead

A tragic incident unfolded at IIT-Kharagpur, as a third-year student of Electrical Engineering, Shaon Malik, was found dead in his hostel room. The heartbreaking discovery was made by his parents on Sunday when repeated calls went unanswered, according to an institute official.

The official stated that the parents, accompanied by institute personnel, had to forcibly open the door to his room, where they found Malik hanging. The institute has announced an internal probe into the matter, committing to implement measures to prevent such future tragedies.

In addition to the institutional inquiry, the local police have launched their investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Malik's death. Meanwhile, the student's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to gain further insights into the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)