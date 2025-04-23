Left Menu

Pandemonium in Pahalgam: Deadliest Terror Attack Since 2019

A terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon resulted in 26 deaths, mostly tourists from various states, marking the most lethal assault in the Valley since 2019. Prime Minister Modi cut short his Saudi Arabia trip. The Resistance Front claimed responsibility for this heinous act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 01:12 IST
Pandemonium in Pahalgam: Deadliest Terror Attack Since 2019
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking and horrific turn of events, terrorists launched an indiscriminate attack on tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, resulting in the tragic loss of 26 lives on Tuesday afternoon. Most of the victims were holidaymakers from different parts of India, including two foreigners hailing from the UAE and Nepal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia, swiftly terminated his trip and returned to New Delhi, amidst nationwide shock and anger. The Resistance Front, linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has taken responsibility for the massacre, which is the deadliest in the region since 2019.

Global leaders like US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have condemned the attack and expressed their solidarity with India. The Indian government has launched a vigorous anti-terror operation to apprehend the assailants, while the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has rushed to Srinagar to assess the security situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025