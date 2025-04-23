Pandemonium in Pahalgam: Deadliest Terror Attack Since 2019

In a shocking and horrific turn of events, terrorists launched an indiscriminate attack on tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, resulting in the tragic loss of 26 lives on Tuesday afternoon. Most of the victims were holidaymakers from different parts of India, including two foreigners hailing from the UAE and Nepal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia, swiftly terminated his trip and returned to New Delhi, amidst nationwide shock and anger. The Resistance Front, linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has taken responsibility for the massacre, which is the deadliest in the region since 2019.

Global leaders like US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have condemned the attack and expressed their solidarity with India. The Indian government has launched a vigorous anti-terror operation to apprehend the assailants, while the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has rushed to Srinagar to assess the security situation.

