Left Menu

Tragedy in Kashmir: US and India Unite Against Terrorism

US President Donald Trump is set to discuss the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As details unfold, officials report 26 casualties, most of them tourists. The US expressed strong support for India, condemning the act and calling for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 01:10 IST
Tragedy in Kashmir: US and India Unite Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a swift diplomatic response to the tragedy in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, US President Donald Trump will engage in discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House announced.

Briefed by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, President Trump is kept informed as the situation develops. In a shocking act of terrorism, 26 people—predominantly tourists—were killed in South Kashmir, rendering this one of the deadliest attacks in recent years.

Conveying his condolences, President Trump reaffirmed US support for India in combatting terrorism. Vice President J D Vance, currently in India, also shared heartfelt sympathies, highlighting the ongoing bond between the two nations in pursuit of global peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025