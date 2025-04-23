Tragedy in Kashmir: US and India Unite Against Terrorism

In a swift diplomatic response to the tragedy in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, US President Donald Trump will engage in discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House announced.

Briefed by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, President Trump is kept informed as the situation develops. In a shocking act of terrorism, 26 people—predominantly tourists—were killed in South Kashmir, rendering this one of the deadliest attacks in recent years.

Conveying his condolences, President Trump reaffirmed US support for India in combatting terrorism. Vice President J D Vance, currently in India, also shared heartfelt sympathies, highlighting the ongoing bond between the two nations in pursuit of global peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)