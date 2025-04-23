Tragedy in Kashmir: US and India Unite Against Terrorism
US President Donald Trump is set to discuss the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As details unfold, officials report 26 casualties, most of them tourists. The US expressed strong support for India, condemning the act and calling for accountability.
In a swift diplomatic response to the tragedy in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, US President Donald Trump will engage in discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House announced.
Briefed by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, President Trump is kept informed as the situation develops. In a shocking act of terrorism, 26 people—predominantly tourists—were killed in South Kashmir, rendering this one of the deadliest attacks in recent years.
Conveying his condolences, President Trump reaffirmed US support for India in combatting terrorism. Vice President J D Vance, currently in India, also shared heartfelt sympathies, highlighting the ongoing bond between the two nations in pursuit of global peace and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
