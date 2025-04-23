Left Menu

Tragedy in Paradise: Turning Meadows Red with Bloodshed

A terror attack in Baisaran near Pahalgam, Kashmir, claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists from other Indian states, marking the deadliest attack since the 2019 Pulwama incident. Prime Minister Modi cut his Saudi Arabia visit short, while international leaders condemned the assault. The Resistance Front claimed responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 01:14 IST
  • India

A terror strike in Baisaran, close to Pahalgam in Kashmir, has left 26 individuals dead, with most of the victims being tourists visiting from various states in India. This incident marks the most fatal attack in the region since the Pulwama event in 2019.

The assault took place around 3 PM as assailants opened fire on unsuspecting tourists navigating the scenic meadow, known as 'mini Switzerland'. The act has catalyzed nationwide condemnation, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curtail his diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia.

The Resistance Front, associated with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility. Security measures are being intensified with Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the affected region to assess the situation personally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

