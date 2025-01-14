Tata Group and IISc Partner to Transform Medical Education

Tata Group announced a partnership with the Indian Institute of Science to establish the Tata IISc Medical School at the institute's Bengaluru campus. The conglomerate will contribute Rs 500 crore to support the initiative.

The school aims to become a center of excellence by integrating basic science and engineering with clinical science and practice. The focus includes specialties such as oncology, cardiology, and public health, according to a statement by the group.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran highlighted the potential of technology to transform healthcare. Similarly, IISc Director G Rangarajan emphasized the institute's commitment to creating affordable healthcare solutions, building on its legacy in science and engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)