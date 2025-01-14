Left Menu

Tata Group and IISc Partner to Transform Medical Education

The Tata Group is collaborating with the Indian Institute of Science to establish the Tata IISc Medical School in Bengaluru, contributing Rs 500 crore. The medical school will focus on specialties like oncology and public health, aiming to revolutionize clinical research and medical education in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:21 IST
Tata Group and IISc Partner to Transform Medical Education
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Group announced a partnership with the Indian Institute of Science to establish the Tata IISc Medical School at the institute's Bengaluru campus. The conglomerate will contribute Rs 500 crore to support the initiative.

The school aims to become a center of excellence by integrating basic science and engineering with clinical science and practice. The focus includes specialties such as oncology, cardiology, and public health, according to a statement by the group.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran highlighted the potential of technology to transform healthcare. Similarly, IISc Director G Rangarajan emphasized the institute's commitment to creating affordable healthcare solutions, building on its legacy in science and engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025