IIM Udaipur's Successful Symposium Heralds New Frontiers in Accounting and Finance

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) hosted the 8th JAAF - ATP India Symposium from January 11-12, 2025. The event gathered experts to discuss the impacts of AI on business education and featured eight research paper presentations, promoting advancements in accounting and finance research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 15-01-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 10:55 IST
The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) hosted the 8th Journal of Accounting, Auditing, and Finance – Accounting Theory and Practice (JAAF – ATP) India Symposium on January 11 and 12, 2025. The symposium, organized by the JM Financial Centre for Financial Research at IIM Udaipur, brought together experts from prestigious institutions like the Indian School of Business, IIM Ahmedabad, and IIM Bangalore.

The event opened with a panel discussion titled 'Technological Innovation, The AI Wave, and its Implications for Business Education and Practice.' Esteemed speakers, including Professor Miklos A. Vasarhelyi and CA P R Ramesh, offered insights into the evolving landscape of accounting education. The dialogue was moderated by Professor Suresh Govindaraj from Rutgers Business School.

Across two days, eight research papers were presented, delving into diverse topics such as labor threats, market competition, and creditor rights. Highlights included presentations by academics from the Indian School of Business, Warwick Business School, and the University of Connecticut. The symposium not only fostered scholarly exchange but also reinforced IIM Udaipur's commitment to academic excellence and global collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

