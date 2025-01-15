IIM Udaipur's Successful Symposium Heralds New Frontiers in Accounting and Finance

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) hosted the 8th Journal of Accounting, Auditing, and Finance – Accounting Theory and Practice (JAAF – ATP) India Symposium on January 11 and 12, 2025. The symposium, organized by the JM Financial Centre for Financial Research at IIM Udaipur, brought together experts from prestigious institutions like the Indian School of Business, IIM Ahmedabad, and IIM Bangalore.

The event opened with a panel discussion titled 'Technological Innovation, The AI Wave, and its Implications for Business Education and Practice.' Esteemed speakers, including Professor Miklos A. Vasarhelyi and CA P R Ramesh, offered insights into the evolving landscape of accounting education. The dialogue was moderated by Professor Suresh Govindaraj from Rutgers Business School.

Across two days, eight research papers were presented, delving into diverse topics such as labor threats, market competition, and creditor rights. Highlights included presentations by academics from the Indian School of Business, Warwick Business School, and the University of Connecticut. The symposium not only fostered scholarly exchange but also reinforced IIM Udaipur's commitment to academic excellence and global collaboration.

