Empowering India's Underserved Youth: A Holistic Educational Revolution

In the often overlooked rural and tribal regions of India, The Art of Living Social Projects is spearheading a quiet educational revolution. These free schools serve as more than just academic institutions, providing a nurturing environment that fosters every dimension of a child's growth.

Integral to these schools is their innovative blend of ancient practices with contemporary education. Techniques like pranayama and meditation help enhance students' creativity and self-confidence, preparing them for a balanced life.

Founded in 1981 by Smt. Bhanumathi Narasimhan, this initiative now boasts 1,262 schools reaching over 1,00,000 students, primarily from underprivileged backgrounds. With nearly zero dropout rates and 100% exam success, these institutions signify the transformative power of accessible education.

(With inputs from agencies.)