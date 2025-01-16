Empowering India's Underserved Youth: A Holistic Educational Revolution
The Art of Living Social Projects is transforming education in rural and tribal India through free schools offering holistic education. Initiated by Smt. Bhanumathi Narasimhan in 1981, the initiative now serves over 1,00,000 children, emphasizing academic success, personal growth, and community development.
In the often overlooked rural and tribal regions of India, The Art of Living Social Projects is spearheading a quiet educational revolution. These free schools serve as more than just academic institutions, providing a nurturing environment that fosters every dimension of a child's growth.
Integral to these schools is their innovative blend of ancient practices with contemporary education. Techniques like pranayama and meditation help enhance students' creativity and self-confidence, preparing them for a balanced life.
Founded in 1981 by Smt. Bhanumathi Narasimhan, this initiative now boasts 1,262 schools reaching over 1,00,000 students, primarily from underprivileged backgrounds. With nearly zero dropout rates and 100% exam success, these institutions signify the transformative power of accessible education.
(With inputs from agencies.)
