Deadline Approaches for NSC Re-mark Applications and Second Chance Matric Programme Registration

The Department of Basic Education has announced the closing dates for applications to re-mark or re-check the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination scripts and registration for the Second Chance Matric Programme (SCMP). These initiatives aim to support candidates seeking to improve their examination results or complete their matric qualifications. Key Dates and Application Details:

Re-mark/Re-check Applications

Applications Opened: January 14, 2025

Closing Date: January 29, 2025

Candidates eligible to apply include:

Full-time candidates.

Part-time candidates upgrading their results.

Fees for Applications

Re-mark: R120 per subject.

Re-check: R30 per subject.

Viewing: R230 (after a re-mark).

Applications can be submitted at the school or center where candidates wrote their exams, including online submissions.

Result Release

The re-mark and re-check results will be available on March 7, 2025, at the respective schools or centers where candidates initially sat for their exams.

The department also reminded candidates to review the details on the back of their statement of results for important information.

Second Chance Matric Programme (SCMP)

The Second Chance Matric Programme provides an opportunity for learners to rewrite their matric exams to improve their results or complete their matric qualifications on a part-time basis.

Registration Opened: October 2024

Closing Date: February 7, 2025

Eligible candidates can register:

SC candidates: Online via e-Services or at their nearest district office.

NSC candidates: Exclusively at their nearest district office.

This program, established in 2016, offers vital support to learners who didn’t meet the requirements of the NSC or the extended Senior Certificate (SC).

Encouragement from Leadership

Professor Blade Nzimande, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, applauded the perseverance of the Grade 12 Class of 2024, emphasizing the availability of alternative pathways for those who may not have achieved their desired results.

“Learners should remain hopeful and explore various post-school opportunities, including vocational training programs or the Second Chance Matric Programme, to enhance their skills and qualifications,” Nzimande stated.

Additional Support and Opportunities

The Department of Basic Education has reiterated its commitment to providing resources for learners to succeed, including:

Free study materials and online resources for SCMP participants.

Career guidance to help learners identify pathways in education and employment.

Learners are encouraged to leverage these resources to unlock future opportunities and contribute to their personal and professional growth.

For more details, visit the Department of Basic Education’s official platforms or contact the nearest district office.