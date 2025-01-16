Left Menu

India's Path to Global Supremacy by 2047, says Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah asserts that India will lead globally across sectors by 2047. Speaking at Ganpat University's convocation, he emphasized knowledge over degrees and cooperation over competition. He credited government initiatives and policies for transforming India into a manufacturing hub with numerous opportunities for youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mehsana | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:08 IST
Union Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that India will top global rankings across all sectors by 2047 during the 18th convocation ceremony at Ganpat University. Shah urged the youth to prioritize knowledge and cooperation to harness emerging opportunities.

Shah highlighted the government's strategic efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, which have established India as a global manufacturing hub. He cited the Digital India and Startup India initiatives as key drivers of youth employment and economic growth.

With nearly 1,000 unicorn startups and significant expansions in educational infrastructure, India is poised to benefit from its youth-centric policies, according to Shah. The Union Home and Cooperation Minister outlined substantial increases in IITs, IIMs, and medical colleges, showcasing India's commitment to development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

