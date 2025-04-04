Left Menu

Strategic Storage Partners Secures $1.4 Billion SPR Contract

Strategic Storage Partners has been awarded a $1.4 billion contract to manage and operate the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the world’s largest crude oil stockpile. They will start their responsibilities on June 15, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 03:18 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 03:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Strategic Storage Partners has clinched a massive $1.4 billion contract to oversee the operations of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the largest of its kind globally.

Announced by the U.S. Department of Energy, this move marks a pivotal step in the management of the nation's emergency crude oil stockpile.

The company is set to officially take charge on June 15, assuming a crucial role in U.S. energy security strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

